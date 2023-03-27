Man bludgeoned to death by wife in Mancherial

A man died on the spot after his wife allegedly bludgeoned him on the head with an iron rod

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A man died on the spot after his wife allegedly bludgeoned him on the head with an iron rod after he ransacked their home after getting drunk at Thangallapalli village in Kasipet mandal on Sunday night.

Devapur Sub-Inspector K Vijayender said Dumpati Mahesh (42), a tractor driver from Thangallapalli, died after being hit on the head with an iron rod by his wife Lavanya.

He had damaged articles in their home in an inebriated condition and then picked up an argument with her. He used to frequently quarrel with her after getting drunk, the SI said.

Based on a complaint received from Mahesh’s father Posham, a murder case was registered against Lavanya. Investigation is on.