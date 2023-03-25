Three held for poaching tiger, trading nails in Mancherial

Three persons were arrested on charges of poaching a tiger five years ago and trying to dispose of its nails

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

District Forest Forest Aasheesh Singh briefs details of the arrest to pressmen in Mancherial on Saturday

Mancherial: Three persons were arrested on charges of poaching a tiger five years ago and trying to dispose of its nails here on Saturday. The carcass and tools used for burying it were seized from them.

District Forest Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh said Balachandar, K Anji and Laxmaiah, all belonging to Rangapet village in Bellampalli mandal, were . detained while attempting to sell the tiger’s nails.

The three had set an electric snare to kill wild animals, after which the tiger was electrocuted on the outskirts of Rangapet village in 2018 or 2019. They had preserved the bones of the tiger to sell to potential buyers.

The DFO stated that the carcass would be sent to a forensic lab to establish the age and gender of the tiger.

Upon learning about the possible smuggling and trade of tiger nails and other items, a task force and staffers of the Forest department had conducted a Naka Bandhi at the village. They seized the tiger’s nails from the three men, while the carcass was exhumed from a nearby spot.

Dandaveni Sailu was arrested on charges of killing a tiger by setting an electrified snare at Shivvaram village in Jaipur mandal in 2019 as well.