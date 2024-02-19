Man caught after 10 years for killing, robbing businessman

The accused identified as Devender Kumar, also had a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest.

By IANS Published Date - 19 February 2024, 02:27 PM

New Delhi: On the run for nearly a decade, a 35-year-old man, wanted for murder and robbery in Jama Masjid area, was nabbed after a massive hunt, an official from Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said on Monday.

According to police, a complainant reported in November 2014 that his father, who is a famous businessman of Chandni chowk area and runs his business in the name of Girraj Textile and Arun Saree Centre, was found dead in his Chipiwada house, Jama Masjid area.

“He was strangled by his driver and his associates, who had fled with a huge amount of money. During the investigation, two accused persons namely Rajbir and Sarvesh were arrested but one of their associate Devender was absconding since then,” said a senior police official.

Recently, an input was received by the police that the accused is working in a factory somewhere in Pandav Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

“This information was further developed and door to door exercise of the industrial area in Pandav Nagar was carried out. Sincere efforts of the team bore fruits when they succeeded to identify the factory where the accused person was working. A raid was conducted in the factory where the accused person was found working as a labourer and he was apprehended from there,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel.

Devender confessed to the crime during interrogation. “He along with his brother and one Rajbir of his village, had committed this crime. Both Rajbir and Sarvesh were caught by police from his village and he ran away from his village,” said the DCP.

He had hidden himself at his relatives and friends’ houses in UP and was continuously changing his places. “After declaration as absconder by court and reward from police, he cut all his connections from his relatives and friends. In 2016, he started working in Shri Balaji Industries at Pandav Nagar, Ghaziabad by another name Sunil Kumar,” the DCP added.