Telangana: Two teens killed in road accident in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Karimnagar: Two teenagers died in a road accident near Surya Nursing Home in Karimnagar late on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Fouzan Khan (17) and Jainuddin Razvi (17), both natives of Hussenipura of Karimnagar town, sustained severe injuries when their bike met with an accident while moving towards the R&B guesthouse from Court Chowk. Passersby took the two to Apollo Reach hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

