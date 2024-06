Man drowns in pond in Siddipet

Pedda Mallaiah (50), a resident of the same village, had ventured into Saki Cheruvu to bathe the goats when he slipped into the water body.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 04:14 PM

Representational Image

Siddipet: A goat shepherd drowned in a pond at Pedda Gundevelly village in Dubbak mandal on Saturday. Pedda Mallaiah (50), a resident of the same village, had ventured into Saki Cheruvu to bathe the goats when he slipped into the water body. The body was retrieved.