Man ends life in Hyderabad

Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: A vegetable vendor committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Amberpet on Sunday. According to the police, Lakshetti Shekhar, (45) lived along with his family at Premnagar in Amberpet for last one decade. On Saturday night, he went inside his room in the house and did not come out in the morning.

The anxious family members today morning peeped into the room and found him hanging to the ceiling fan. On being informed, the Amberpet police went to the spot and broke the door. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

The family members told the police that Shekhar was facing financial issues and might have ended his life over it. A case was registered by the Amberpet police and investigation taken up.

