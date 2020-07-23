Man falls to death from hospital building in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 2:08 pm

Hyderabad: A man died after falling from the Nikhil hospital building at Srinagar Colony in Banjara Hills on Thursday afternoon.

The police have reached the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary where it is preserved for postmortem examination. The police suspect that the man might have jumped from the hospital building and ended his life.

The Clues team reached the spot and is collecting the evidence from the spot. A case is booked and investigation taken up.

More details are awaited.