Man found dead in Medchal

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: A construction worker was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a pit at a secluded place on the outskirts of Nagaluru village, Medchal on Thursday late night. The victim identified as M Satyanarayana (45) from Nagaluru village in Dundigal mandal was living with his wife Nagamani and children.

According to the police, about a month ago, Satyanarayana sold his ancestral land and as he was carelessly spending the money on drinking, his wife had warned him several times. He often came to the toddy compound at Rayalapur in Medchal and got himself drunk and went home in an inebriated condition.

This led to frequent arguments between the couple and Nagamani left her husband and went to stay with her parents about a fortnight ago.

Even on Wednesday night at 8 pm, Satyanarayana left the house to the toddy compound but did not return home. His family and relatives who realized he was missing started searching for him and found his body in a pit on the roadside on the outskirts of the village. On receiving information, the Medchal police reached the spot and have taken up investigation. The spot was visited by the Dog Squad and CLUES team.

“He had injuries on his body and his clothes were blood stained. His family suspected one of his friends could be involved in the case. We are making enquiries,” police said.

