Eleven-year-old girl found dead in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Representational Image

Jagtial: A 11-year-old girl, Suddala Sanjana, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Chilukanagar of Jagtial town on Sunday.

According to the police, the girl’s mother Radha, a daily wage labourer, had left early in the morning for work. While Sanjana was sleeping, Radha had locked the door from outside. However, when Radha returned home around noon, she found the child dead. Though the mother shifted her to hospital immediately, she was declared brought dead. Police have reportedly found marks around her neck, leading to the suspicion that she could have died by suicide.

According to Radha, Sanjana was suffering from epilepsy and she stopped taking her medicines despite her mother’s warnings. Police have registered a case and are investigating.