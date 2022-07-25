Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:48 AM, Mon - 25 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified person was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Gopalapuram on Sunday.

The man who was aged around 35 years was found with a deep bleeding wound on his neck by the police on the road stretch at Allugadda Bavi. The police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital and launched a probe.

The police are probing if the man committed suicide or was attacked by some persons resulting in his death. The police are verifying the feed from the local surveillance cameras installed in the area.