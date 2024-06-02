Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kachiguda lodge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 02:55 PM

Hyderabad: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a lodge in Kachiguda on Saturday night.

The man, Rahul (21), a resident of Uppuguda had checked into the lodge at 7 pm on Saturday evening and a little after midnight, he was found hanging in the room, said the police.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to the mortuary. A case is registered and an investigation is going on. The police verified the footage of the closed circuit cameras and checked his call record details.