Forty inspectors working in Hyderabad Commissionerate limits transferred

A few inspectors with their new postings are Mohd Asif (SHO Kalapather), K Chandrakumar (SHO Kachiguda), S Raghavendra (Inspector Task Force), P Chukkapally (SHO Masab Tank), Raju Madiga (SHO Chaderghat), M Appalla Naidu (SHO Nampally), and M Shankar (SHO Tukaramgate).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 07:48 PM

A few inspectors with their new postings are Mohd Asif (SHO Kalapather), K Chandrakumar (SHO Kachiguda), S Raghavendra (Inspector Task Force), P Chukkapally (SHO Masab Tank), Raju Madiga (SHO Chaderghat), M Appalla Naidu (SHO Nampally), and M Shankar (SHO Tukaramgate).

Hyderabad: Forty inspectors working in the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits were transferred by Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Wednesday.

A few inspectors with their new postings are Mohd Asif (SHO Kalapather), K Chandrakumar (SHO Kachiguda), S Raghavendra (Inspector Task Force), P Chukkapally (SHO Masab Tank), Raju Madiga (SHO Chaderghat), M Appalla Naidu (SHO Nampally), and M Shankar (SHO Tukaramgate).