Hyderabad: Toddler dies after accidentally falling from building in Kachiguda

The girl, V Priyanshi, stayed along with her parents on the second floor of a building at Nimboliadda under Kachiguda police station area.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 07:57 PM

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a one-and-half year old girl died reportedly after accidentally falling from a building at Kachiguda on Saturday night.

The girl, V Priyanshi, stayed along with her parents on the second floor of a building at Nimboliadda under Kachiguda police station area. On Saturday evening, while playing she came out of the hall while her parents were inside.

“The girl climbed onto a chair. She leaned over the parapet wall, slipped and fell on the neighbouring building terrace and sustained head injuries. The child was rushed to hospital where she died during treatment,” said Kachiguda sub inspector, P Ravi Kumar.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital. After post-mortem examination on Sunday, the police handed over the body to the family.