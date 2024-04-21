Hyderabad: Police arrests three persons for selling adulterated milk

According to the police, P Prabhakar Reddy was purchasing milk at a price of Rs. 50 a liter from a dairy farm and after mixing ammonia sulphate in it, he was selling the milk to people at a higher price.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 09:43 PM

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police on Sunday arrested three persons for selling adulterated milk to customers. The arrested persons are P Prabhakar Reddy (40) of Kachiguda, Santosh Sada (25) of Habeebnagar and K Pavan (25) of Jiyaguda.

According to the police, P Prabhakar Reddy was purchasing milk at a price of Rs. 50 a liter from a dairy farm and after mixing ammonia sulphate in it, he was selling the milk to people at a higher price.

Also Read Sangareddy Police bust milk adulteration unit supplying 2000 liters a day

On information, a police team led by K Shiva Kumar raided the shop and caught the three persons. A case is registered against him.