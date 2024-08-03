Man from Nalgonda swept away in River Krishna at Srisailam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 12:20 PM

Nagarkurnool: A resident of Venkatapuram village, Chityala mandal from Nalgonda district, identified as Yadaiah, was swept away in the waters of the River Krishna near the Lingalagattu bridge at Srisailam.

According to reports, Yadaiah was heading to Srisailam for darshan and had got down into the river at Lingalagattu to take bath. As the water levels increased and due to the strong currents, he was swept away even as other tourists at the site cried out but could only remain spectators.

Following heavy inflows from upstream areas, officials opened the gates at Srisailam dam and released water downstream. With Saturday and Sunday being holidays, people from different places, including those from Hyderabad are heading to Srisailam for darshan and enjoy the picturesque view of water gushing down from the dam.

As a result, heavy traffic is being witnessed on either side of roads at the dam, including the Nandyal end and Mahabubnagar end. With people taking selfies, vehicles are seen parked upto two kilometres on either side of the dam.