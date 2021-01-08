Man gets 10 year RI for raping minor in Hyderabad

The convicted person was G Vinod Kumar (26), a construction worker from Sai Nagar in Nagole in LB Nagar.

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigourous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl five years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

The convicted person was G Vinod Kumar (26), a construction worker from Sai Nagar in Nagole in LB Nagar. According to the police, in September 2015, Vinod, a neighbor of the girl, lured her with chocolates and raped her. The LB Nagar police booked a case and subsequently arrested Vinod.

Attempted rape

A local court in Nalgonda on Friday sentenced a man to five years of rigourous imprisonment for attempting to rape a 13-year-old girl three years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

In January 2017, the man, Shaik Dadasaheb (28), a painter from Golla Bazaar in Suryapet district, had gone to the victim’s school on painting work and followed the girl into the dormitory and tried to rape her. The girl escaped and informed the school authorities. Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Addagudur police station and he was arrested.

