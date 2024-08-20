| Man Gets 5 Years Of Imprisonment Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Raising Ganja Trees In Asifabad

Man gets 5 years of imprisonment, Rs 1 lakh fine for raising ganja trees in Asifabad

District Sessions court in Asifabad on Tuesday sentenced Chunarkar Mukunda Rao to five years of jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh by finding him guilty for growing banned ganja trees three years back.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 10:46 PM

Representational image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A court in Asifabad on Tuesday sentenced a man to five years of jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh by finding him guilty for growing banned ganja trees three years back.

District Sessions court principal judge MV Ramesh pronounced the verdict, awarding the term of imprisonment against Chunarkar Mukunda Rao from Babapur village in Asifabad mandal for growing banned 50 trees as an intercrop in cotton crop on October 11 in 2021. Rao was found to be raising the trees when police raided his farm, following a tip.

Superintendent of Police DV Srinivasa Rao commended Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah, Asifabad Inspector G Satish and court liaison officer R Narayana for securing the conviction.