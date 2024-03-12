Man gets 7 year RI for abetment of suicide of wife in Adilabad

| Man Gets 7 Year Ri For Abetment Of Suicide By Wife In Adilabad

12 March 2024

Adilabad: A court in Adilabad on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.19,000 on charges of abetting his wife’s suicide by seeking additional dowry six years ago.

District principal judge Dr CHVRL Varaprasad delivered the verdict awarding the term and penalty against Rathod Jayavanth Rao of Kanthigaon village in Boath mandal for forcing his wife Swapna to end her life by harassing her for additional dowry in August 2018.

Swapna ended her life by consuming a pesticide four months after their wedding. Based on a complaint received from her mother, a case was registered against Rao. The then Sub-Inspector Baqi took up investigations. The case was later handed over to the then DSP K Narasimha Reddy who filed a charge-sheet before the court.