Two held for smuggling ganja in Adilabad

Adilabad: Two persons including a woman were arrested on charges of smuggling ganja in Mavala mandal centre on Saturday. A total of 3.4 kilograms of ganja and two mobile phones were seized from them.
Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy said that Baniya Shanthabai, a widow from Sonala village in Boath mandal and Vuke Sanjay of Adilabad. Both of them were working as manual scavengers. They were detained while trying to flee the spot during a patrol held at an agriculture college in Ramnagar in the district headquarters.
The two said they were procuring the ganja from a field belonging to Shanthabai’s brother Keval Singh at Chorgaon village in Narnoor mandal to smuggle it to Maharashtra. Singh was also booked.
CCS Inspector Chandrashekhar, Rural Inspector Phanidhar, Sub-Inspector Vishnuvardhan and staffers of the CCS took part in the operation.