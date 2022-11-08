Man hangs self on live video call with lover in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

(Representational image). Tabrez Ali made a video call to the girl from the bedroom of his house and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide while on a live video call with the girl he loved, after their elders rejected his request to marry her.

Mohd.Tabrez Ali (26), was in love with a woman from the same neighbourhood in Kalapathar for the last one year. According to the police, Tabrez had earlier informed the elders on both sides about their affair and they approved it.

However, recently, due to some differences, both families went back on their decision to perform the marriage. Even after repeated requests from Tabrez, they were reportedly reluctant to change their decision.

Allegedly upset over this, Tabrez Ali made a video call to the girl from the bedroom of his house and hanged himself from the ceiling fan. His family members tried to revive him, but in vain.

The Kalapathar police are investigating.