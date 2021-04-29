Hyderabad: Boy injured in accident dies, relatives allege medical negligence

The teenager, identified as Mohd Riyaz, was injured on his legs in an accident on Monday. According to the police, Riyaz’s family initially shifted him to MS Clinic near Khaja Hotel in Bilal Nagar

By | Published: 1:10 pm

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy who was injured in an accident on Monday died on Wednesday, allegedly due to the negligence of a doctor at Bilal Nagar in Kalapathar.

The teenager, identified as Mohd Riyaz, was injured on his legs in an accident on Monday. According to the police, Riyaz’s family initially shifted him to MS Clinic near Khaja Hotel in Bilal Nagar in Kalapathar, where Dr.Shameem Nusrath attended to Riyaz. She administered him an injection, after which Riyaz allegedly fell unconscious.

As there was no response from Riyaz and his condition seemed to be worsening, relatives shifted him to Niloufer Hospital, where he died while under treatment.

Riyaz’s family, who alleged negligence on part of the doctor, have approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case was booked. Police said action would be taken after further investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .