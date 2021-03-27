Man held for attempt to loot ATM in Hyderabad

The arrested suspect was identified as Shaik Mansoor (21), an auto-rickshaw driver from Badangpet in Meerpet

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police arrested a man who allegedly made a futile attempt to loot an ATM at Badangpet here on Saturday.

The arrested suspect was identified as Shaik Mansoor (21), an auto-rickshaw driver from Badangpet in Meerpet. Police said Mansoor sneaked into the unmanned ATM center on Friday midnight and tried to break open the cash chest with hand tools. He left the place after his repeated efforts failed.

The customers on noticing the damaged machine informed the police, who with the help of the footage from the surveillance camera identified and nabbed the suspect. Cash, a motorcycle and tools used in committing the offence were seized from his possession.

