Man held for cheating in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station police executed a Non-Bailable Warrant against one N Ajay Babu from Andhra Pradesh and arrested him here late on Friday. He was wanted in a cheating case and absconding since five years, police said.

CCS officials said Ajay Babu (51), a native of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh had in 2016, cheated one Venkat Rami Reddy by collecting Rs 1.75 crore for submission of EMDs (Earnest Money Deposits) in the Civil Supplies Corporation of Telangana for supplying of red gram to the department. He failed to repay the amount and thereby cheated him.

Based on Venkat Rami Reddy’s complaint, the CCS police booked a case. Ajay went absconding since then and subsequently, a local court had issued a NBW against him.

