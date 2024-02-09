Man held for growing cannabis in the backyard

Hyderabad: The Jagadgirigutta police caught a man on charges of growing cannabis plant in the backyard of his house at Bhudevi Hills on Friday.

The person identified as Dilip Kumar Sha (35), had planted cannabis seeds amidst other bushes in the house.

The plant grew quickly and reached over two metres in height and had over 30 twigs.

“He was using the leaves for self-consuming and also selling the leaves to known persons,” an official said, adding that Dilip had confessed that he was secretly growing the cannabis plant without the knowledge of the neighbours.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the premises and took him into custody apart from seizing the plant.