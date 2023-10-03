Jamaica: Over 60 school kids hospitalised after eating cannabis candy

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, informed CNN that none of the affected children, aged 7 to 12, appear to be in critical condition, according to doctors

09:45 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Kingston: More than 60 elementary school students were hospitalised after inadvertently consuming cannabis-laced candy, CNN reported citing officials.

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, informed CNN that none of the affected children, aged 7 to 12, appear to be in critical condition, according to doctors.

The consumption of the candy led to symptoms of vomiting and hallucination among the children, as disclosed by Minister Williams on X.

Some of the children had to receive intravenous drip.

Williams expressed her concern, saying, “Over 60 primary school students had to be taken to the hospital. Parents, please beware!!” She emphasised the potency of the product, noting that one child claimed to have consumed only a single piece of candy.

The minister added that she had visited the hospital where the children were being treated and commended the efforts of the doctors and nurses, who were diligently working to ensure the students’ recovery.

In her post on X, Williams included a photograph of the candy, which was packaged in a rainbow-colored wrapper.

The packaging prominently displayed that the product contained Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as delta-8 THC, a psychoactive compound found in the Cannabis sativa plant, which includes both marijuana and hemp varieties, as explained by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. This substance is known to have psychoactive and intoxicating effects, according to the US agency, CNN reported.

Additionally, the candy package featured a government warning on the back, indicating that it should be kept out of reach of children and was not intended for use by individuals under 21 years of age. It was clearly stated on the packaging that the product had not received FDA approval.

Jamaica had decriminalised cannabis for individuals over 18 years old in 2015, with possession of 2 ounces (56 grams) or less considered a minor offense, CNN reported.

