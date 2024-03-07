Telangana: Cops burn 11.5 tonnes of ganja worth Rs.28 crore

Police have burnt 11,545 kg (11.5 tonne) of ganja seized from the accused in 33 cases registered in six police stations in the district under the supervision of the District Drug Disposal Committee here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 08:48 PM

Kothagudem: Police have burnt 11,545 kg (11.5 tonne) of ganja seized from the accused in 33 cases registered in six police stations in the district under the supervision of the District Drug Disposal Committee here on Thursday.

Cannabis was divided into parts and burnt in stages from morning to evening in a forest area on the outskirts of Hemachandrapuram village following environmental pollution control norms and taking court permission. The committee chairman, SP B Rohith Raju and its member Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj and others supervised the process of burning ganja as per the provisions of the NDPS Act. The SP said some drug peddlers were selling ganja tempting the youth in urban and rural areas to make money.

He warned that strict action would be taken if anyone sells ganja and other drugs. Cases would be registered against those who were addicted to drugs and consume intoxicants like ganja and would be sent to jail, he added.