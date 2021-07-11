Man held in Zaheerabad for extorting attempt

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad police have seized a country-made weapon, a dagger and a knife from a man who was allegedly extorting money and confiscating the valuables on Zaheerabad- Bidar road at the old RTA Office on Saturday late night.

The accused was identified as MD Zubair, a resident of Magdumpur of Chincholi Mandal in Gulbarga district of Karnataka State. Following information, the Zaheerabad Police led by Inspector Rajashekar took up vehicle check-ups on the road that connects Telangana and Karnataka at mid-night on Saturday. Zubair was nabbed and the weapons were recovered.

DSP Zaheerabad Shanakar Raju has appreciated the Town Police for their efforts. The accused will be produced before the court. The investigation is on to know how many people fell prey to Zubair.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .