Man in burkha caught by residents, handed over to police in Khammam

A burkha clad male, suspected to be a kidnapper, was caught by the residents at Cheruvu Bazaar area in Khammam city and was handed over to the one-town police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Khammam: A burkha clad male, suspected to be a kidnapper, was caught by the residents at Cheruvu Bazaar area in Khammam city and was handed over to the one-town police on Tuesday.

It was said the man, who was identified as 25 year old Shaik Ashraf of Gollagudem in the city and working as a teacher at a majid at Ricca Bazaar found moving suspiciously on a two-wheeler wearing burkha at Cheruvu Bazaar area for the past three days.

A local named Nazeema told the media that two days ago when the locals tried to catch him but he escaped from them. On Tuesday evening he was again found speaking to a two year old boy and was caught by the locals who thrashed him before handing him to police. Some said he was going to visit a woman’s house in the area.

The accused removed the burkha and threw it in a drain after he was caught by the locals. The vehicle on which he was found moving had a sticker reading, police. The one-town police were questioning him.

Also Read Khammam: Police cracked robbery case within hours of its occurrence