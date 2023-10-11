Man jailed for 20 years for raping minor

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court-1 also slapped the 52-year-old accused with a fine of Rs 80,000.

By PTI Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Kota: A special court in Rajasthan’s Bundi district sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl in 2020.

Ramdev Mali, resident of a village under Dablana police station limits, had raped the girl in December 2020, said Rakesh Thakur, public prosecutor, POCSO court–1.

The survivor’s father lodged a report at the Dablana police station on January 4, 2021 alleging that Mali of his village lured his daughter with guavas and took her to his room around eight or 10 days ago when the family members were away and raped her there, the public prosecutor said.

The police lodged a case of rape under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act against Mali and arrested him after initial investigation and medical examination of the survivor. He has been lodged in jail under judicial custody since then, Thakur said.

Statements of 20 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 21 documents were produced before the court, he added.