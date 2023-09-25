Shahbad Dairy murder case: Court frames murder charge against accused

This incident took place in the presence of public and was captured in the CCTV camera.

By ANI Published Date - 09:48 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday framed charges of offence of murder against accused Sahil for allegedly murdering a minor girl by stabbing her many times and bludgeoned her face with a stone slab on May 28, 2023 in Shahbad Dairy area.

Rohini Court’s Fast Track Special Judge (POCSO) Richa Gusain Solanki framed charges against accused Sahil under sections related to murder and other offences under IPC and other alleged offences in the matter.

The matter has been listed for recording of prosecution evidence on November 28.

The special court on July 1, had taken Cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi police.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Srivastava argued for Delhi police. He submitted that there is sufficient evidence to frame charges against the accused including CCTV footage, weapon of offence etc.

The court had appointed Advocate C M Sangwan as amicus curiae to represent the accused.

Delhi police had filed a charge sheet on June 27 against Sahil under section 302 (Murder), 354A (Using criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty), 509 (punishment for insulting a woman by word, gesture or act) IPC, Section 25 and 27 Arms Act and section 12 of POCSO. Section 3 (2)(V) of SC/ST has also been invoked.

Delhi police had filed a 640 pagesâ€™ charge sheet containing scientific evidence such as CCTV footage, voice sample and biological evidences. The chargesheet also contains the FSL Report.

As per Delhi police accused Sahil was identified through CCTV footage and was arrested on May 29 from Bulandshahr, UP. He is in judicial custody after police interrogation.