Mumbai: Shopkeeper arrested under POCSO Act for molesting minor

By ANI Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Navi Mumbai: A shopkeeper has been arrested for molesting a minor girl while she came to buy school stationery material in Navi Mumbai’s Turbhe, police said.

According to Senior Police Inspector Tanveer Shaikh of Maharashtra Police, the girl had gone to a stationery shop in Turbhe Sector-22 on Saturday to purchase material for the school project. Ramesh Gala the shopkeeper, who was present in the shop touched the student with the wrong intentions.

Senior Police Inspector Crime APMC Police Station Sudhakar Dahane said, “The student informed her family about this matter, after which her family went to the APMC police station and lodged a complaint, on the basis of which the police registered a case under Section 354 A, IPC 8 and 12 of the POCSO act and arrested the accused.” According to the police, there has been a complaint against the same shopkeeper for a similar action against another minor girl earlier.