Man jailed for misbehaving with minor girl in Chikkadpally

Hyderabad: A local court in the city on Wednesday sentenced a grocery owner to 12 years of rigourous imprisonment on charges of harassing and misbehaving with a minor girl in 2018. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The convicted person was Shaik Mahmood (45), a grocery owner from Risala Kurshid in Chikkadpally. In July 2018, Mahmood, who is also a rowdy sheeter listed in the Chikkadpally police station, misbehaved with the 11-year-old girl who came to his shop to purchase groceries.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, the Chikkadally police booked a case and arrested Mahmood.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar appreciated the investigation team for its efforts in securing conviction.

