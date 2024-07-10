Hyderabad: Property worth lakhs gutted in Chikkadpally building fire

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 09:59 PM

Hyderabad: Property worth several lakhs was gutted down when a fire broke out at a building at Chikkadpally on Wednesday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out on the fourth floor of a commercial complex at RTC crossroads where a lot of plastic material was dumped.

On information, fire tenders from neighbouring fire stations rushed to the spot and started the fire fighting operation. The higher officials of the fire department sent four fire tenders to control the blaze. A firefighter fell ill while dousing the fire and was rushed to the hospital.

The fire fighters cordoned off the building from all sides to prevent fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

The fire fighting operation continued for nearly three hours before the blaze could be controlled. The local police also assisted the fire personnel in the operation. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.