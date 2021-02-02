Man jailed for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Shamirpet police booked a case and subsequently arrested Srinath.

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to seven years of rigourous imprisonment on charges of raping a minor girl in 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The convicted person, G.Srinath, a carpenter from Shamirpet lured the 16-year-old girl from the village promising to marry her and took her to Siddipet, where he raped her after confining her in a room. The victim however escaped and reached her home before telling her parents what happened. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Shamirpet police booked a case and subsequently arrested Srinath.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the investigation officer and team for their efforts in securing the conviction.

