Man killed in brawl during card game in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Siddipet: A dispute between friends while playing cards turned fatal after two persons killed their friend at Timmapur village of Dubbaka Mandal on Wednesday late at night. The victim was Nagaraju (37).

According to Dubbaka Police, Nagaraju along with his friends Gaddam Srinivas and Swamy were playing cards when a dispute cropped up between them. Srinivas and Swamy attacked Nagaraju with sticks. When they came to the conclusion that he died, Swamy came to a Kirana general store in the village to buy petrol.

He reportedly shouted that they had killed Nagaraju and that they would burn him with petrol. The villagers then called in the police, who took the two into custody.

The police were trying to ascertain whether the incident was pre-planned. Investigation is on.