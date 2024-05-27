Man killed in road accident at Balapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 09:31 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man died while his friend sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a bike at Balapur on Sunday night.

According to the police, the victim Mohd Shabbir (28), a resident of Edi Bazaar in old city went to attend a function at Balapur along with his friend and was returning back to his house.

On reaching Balapur function hall, a car from the opposite direction rammed into the bike. Shabbir was driving the vehicle and Jaweed was pillion riding. Due to the impact, both Shabbir and Jaweed fell on the road and sustained injuries. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where Shabbir died during treatment, Balapur sub inspector, G Saidulu said.

A case is registered against the driver of the car Mohd Salman, a resident of Falaknuma and he was taken into custody.