Two held with 77 kg of ganja at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today
04:49 PM, Mon - 26 September 22
Kothagudem: Police seized 77 kg of dry ganja and arrested two persons at Bhadrachalam town in the district on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohith Raj said during vehicle inspection at the forest check post at the town, SI Madhuprasad and his staff spotted two persons carrying the ganja, worth Rs 15 lakh, on a motorcycle and in a car.

The suspects, Banoth Hari of Dubba thanda and Gunde Parasuram Veeraram of Maripeda Bunglow area of Mahabubabad district, were arrested. They confessed to police that they bought the ganja from a supplier, Ramu at Sileru area in AP to sell it to Banoth Pandu Naik and Prakash of Hyderabad.

A car, a motorcycle and two cell phones were seized from them. The ASP appreciated Bhadrachalam CI Nagaraju Reddy, SIs Madhu Prasad and Rajesh Kumar and the staff for seizing the ganja.

 

 

