Man kills brother, attempts suicide in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A man allegedly beat his brother to death and then attempted to die by suicide at Ganugapadu of Chandrugonda mandal in the district on Friday.

Chevula Krishnarjuna Rao, reportedly drunk, had a fight with his younger brother Rama Rao (30) and beat the latter violently with a stick. Rama Rao who fell unconscious was shifted to District Hospital in Kothagudem and died while undergoing treatment.

Krishnarjuna Rao on learning about his brother’s death went to Sujatha Nagar and consumed pesticide and informed about his extreme act to his family members. He was rushed to the District Hospital and is being treated.