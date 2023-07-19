Man kills father in UP’s Balrampur

By PTI Published Date - 01:28 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Balrampur: A 52-year-old man died after being attacked allegedly by his son in the Balrampur Rural area of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said, “Uday Bhan Yadav attacked his father Ram Nath Yadav late on Tuesday following an argument over taking a loan. The accused attacked his father repeatedly with sticks.” Ram Nath Yadav suffered grievous injuries and succumbed while being taken to hospital, Kumar added.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Two police teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accused, Kumar said.