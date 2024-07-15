Man kills wife, attempts to die by suicide in Adilabad

A man allegedly kills his wife by slitting her throat and tries to die by suicide by slitting his own throat, following a family dispute at Saidapur village in Bela mandal on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 07:21 PM

Representational image

Adilabad: A woman died on the spot after her throat was slit, allegedly by her husband following a family dispute at Saidapur village in Bela mandal on Monday. The husband then slit his own throat in an attempt to end his life as well.

Jainath Inspector D Sainath said Yesula Sunitha (28) suffered profuse bleeding when her husband Laxman slit her throat, resulting in instantaneous death for her. Laxman then attempted suicide by slitting his throat. He was immediately shifted to RIMS-Adilabad where his condition was stated to be stable.

Laxman picked up an argument with Sunitha over some issue and in a fit of rage, slit her throat with a knife that he was carrying. He was married to Sunitha after falling in love with her 10 years ago. The couple had two sons aged 8 and 6.

Based on a complaint from Vasanth, Sunitha’s father, a murder case was registered against Laxman. Investigation is on.