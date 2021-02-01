Man kills wife, commits suicide in Nalgonda

By | Published: 1:09 am

Nalgonda: A 57-year-old man committed suicide after killing his wife at Budharam village of Nalgonda mandal on Saturday midnight.

According to the police, Katta Shyamalaiah committed suicide by consuming pesticides after hitting his wife Ramulamma (54) with an iron pipe. She suffered serious head injuries and collapsed. Fearing that she might have died, Shyamalaiah also consumed pesticides as he was alone in the house. The neighbours, on hearing the noise, went to their house and shifted the husband and wife to government general hospital here by an autorickshaw. The doctors declared Ramulamma brought dead while Shyamalaiah died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Only the couple was in the house since their son had gone visiting their relative’s house in another village. The police suspect that Ramulamma may have picked up a quarrel with her husband for frequently borrowing money from others. In a fit of rage, Shyamalaiah hit her on the head with an iron pipe.

Based on a complaint lodged by Vinay Kumar, their son, Nalgonda rural police filed a case and are investigating the case.

