Man murdered brutally by wife in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Representational Image

Jangaon: In a ghastly incident, woman along with her father and other family members murdered her husband brutally at Ambedkar Nagar here on Tuesday midnight. The deceased was Hanumandla Vinod (34) of Parsigutta of Hyderabad. His wife Manjula, who is a native of Jangaon, came to her parents’ home following frequent quarrels with him.

Vinod came to meet Manjula at around 9.30 pm in inebriated condition and picked up an argument with her. As the argument escalated, his wife Manjula along with her father and other family members had attacked him with a knife killing him on the spot. It is alleged that the accused had sprinkled chilli powder in his eyes before attacking him.

ACP G Krishna and CI Srinivas visited the spot and shifted the blood stained body to the government hospital for autopsy. They also began the probe by taking Manjula and others into custody after registering a case.

