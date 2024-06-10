Man murdered over unpaid debt: Brother and nephew arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 10:50 PM

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by his brother and nephew at Hayathnagar on Sunday night after the victim failed to pay them an amount of Rs. 4,000.

The deceased identified as M Krishna (35), a construction worker resided at Munaganoor village, Abdullapurmet mandal, Reddy district along with his wife. A month ago, Krishna’s brother Ramulu along with his son Balu visited his house.

On some issue, the visitors quarreled with Krishna’s wife. Krishna intervened and asked his brother Ramulu and nephew Balu to behave properly.

“When they continued to speak rudely, Krishna took a stick and beat up Balu with it resulting in a minor injury,” Hayathnagar Inspector, G Ramakrishna said.

Following the incident, a panchayath was held by family elders who after hearing both the families asked Krishna to pay Rs. 4,000 to Ramulu and Balu as compensation.

“Krishna did not pay the amount to them. On Sunday, Balu and Ramulu came to Krishna’s house demanding money and when he refused, both of them attacked him with sticks causing deep injuries. He was shifted to a private hospital where he died during treatment,” the inspector said.

The police arrested Ramulu and Balu on Monday. Both of them were produced before the court and remanded.