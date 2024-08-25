| Lorry Driver Dies As His Own Truck Rams Over Him In Hayathnagar

The driver had got down from his tipper lorry to unlock the gate, however, he had forgot to apply the hand brake of his tipper truck

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 08:52 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a freak accident, a lorry driver died when he was run over by his own lorry at Hayathnagar on Saturday night.

At around 2 am in the early hours of Saturday, the victim, Sheeti Rajesh (38), a resident of Abdullapurmet, reached the parking lot at Hayathnagar that observed that the gates of the parking lot was closed.

The driver had got down from his tipper lorry to unlock the gate, however, he had forgot to apply the hand brake of his tipper truck.

“The victim failed to apply the handbrake of the truck. When he went out and tried to open the closed parking gate, the truck moved forward and rammed into him. He died on the spot,”

Hayathnagar Inspector, G Ramakrishna said that a case is registered and investigation is underway.