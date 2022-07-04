Rename Ahmedabad to Adanibad first, says KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao once again displayed his wit and sarcasm on Twitter, leaving his followers in splits. Reacting to a tweet by news agency ANI that quoted former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das hinting at changing the city’s name from Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, he said “Why don’t you change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad first?”

‘Adanibad’ hints at noted businessman Gautam Adani who is supposedly a close ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Reiterating on the suggestion made by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Das said “Hyderabad’s name will be changed to Bhagyanagar if BJP comes to power”. The comment was made ahead of the BJP National Executive Meet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also said to have referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar during the meet.

Asking who made these comments in a rather humorous way, the minister tweeted, “Who is this Jhumla Jeevi by the way?” Several social media users reacted with laughter emojis.

Why don’t you change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad first? Who is this Jhumla Jeevi by the way? https://t.co/xD8y6mrfUi — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 3, 2022