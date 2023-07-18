Man smothers wife to death in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:41 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Representational Image

Siddipet: A woman was smothered to death with a pillow, allegedly by her husband, at Mirudoddi in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim was Pusa Bhavani (23) while the accused was her husband Pusa Kanakaraju (26). Bhavani was the daughter of Renuka and Tirumalaiah, residents of Chelmeda in Nizampet of Medak district. The couple got Bhavani married to Kanakaraju a year ago. However, the young couple had differences within months after their marriage.

Following such one argument, Kanakaraju is said to have killed her at their house. The parents and relatives of Bhavani reached Kanakaraju’s house and demanded action against him. They staged a rasta roko demanding the police to hand over the accused to them.

The police said though preliminary investigations indicated a murder, they were waiting for the autopsy report. A case has been registered while efforts were on to nab the accused, who is absconding.