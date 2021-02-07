Man snatches gold chain, mobile phone from woman in Hyderabad

The offender, aged in his early 20s, first approached the woman A Uma Devi in the morning seeking a house for rent

Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: An unidentified person snatched a gold chain weighing 2.7 tolas and a mobile phone from a woman at Gauthaminagar under the limits of Vanasthalipuram police on Saturday afternoon.

The offender, aged in his early 20s, first approached the woman A Uma Devi in the morning seeking a house for rent. He again came at 3 pm and agreed to take the house on rent and agreed to pay the amount through Google Pay. Claiming that he did not bring his mobile phone, he gave a phone number to her, after which she dialed it to receive the amount from his friend’s mobile phone. She said a name Naveen Kumar was displayed on the screen when she dialed the number.

As her mother-in-law was away from her house, Uma Devi asked him to come the next day. He first pretended as if he was leaving the house but turned back and attacked her, injuring her on the right hand. He then snatched her gold chain and mobile phone and fled the spot.

The police said efforts were on to verify footage from surveillance cameras near the spot.

