Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at hotel in Vanasthalipuram, 40 rescued

Fire broke out on the first floor of the hotel located at Chintakunta in Vanasthalipuram around midnight.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:52 AM, Wed - 12 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: About 40 persons who were trapped in a building where fire broke out last night were rescued by the Vanasthalipuram police and fire department personnel.

According to the police, fire broke out on the first floor of the hotel located at Chintakunta in Vanasthalipuram around midnight.

On information the Vanasthalipuram police reached the spot and informed the fire department. Vanasthalipuram Inspector, D Jalinder Reddy who enquired about presence of any workers came to know that a few persons were there on the fourth floor.

“Immediately we rushed to the fourth floor through the staircase located on rearside of the building. All of them were asleep and after repeated attempts we managed to wake them up and brought them safely to the ground floor,” said Jalinder Reddy.

Fire fighters informed that the kitchen of the hotel is located on first floor and on the second and third dining halls are situated. On fourth floor people working in the hotel stay.

Officials suspect the fire might have started due to a short circuit. However exact reasons are being ascertained.