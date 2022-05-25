MANAGE, AP Rythu Sadhikara Samstha sign agreement for natural farming

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:13 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: To promote natural farming through collaborative activities, MANAGE and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), Government of Andhra Pradesh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Minister of Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing & Food Processing, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Dr. P. Chandra Shekara, Director General, MANAGE and T.Vijaya Kumar, Executive Vice-Chairman of RySS signed the MoU. More than 25 farmers from Andhra Pradesh, senior officers from RySS and MANAGE were present on the occasion.

HDFC Bank:

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad and HDFC Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate MANAGE and HDFC Bank to undertake collaborative activities to promote Agripreneurs, Agri Startups, Input Dealers, Jai Jawan Kisan, Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs), Agri Film Festival and other extension activities.

Dr. P. Chandra Shekara, Director General, MANAGE and Dr. Deepak Mohanty, Business Head- Rural Banking Group and Senior Executive Vice President signed the MoU.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .