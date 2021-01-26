Mancherial: 19-year-old girl drowns in Godavari

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Mancherial: A 19-year-old girl accidentally drowned while she was taking a holy dip in Godavari river on the outskirts of Gullakota village in Luxettipet mandal on Tuesday.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector Dattadri said the deceased was Khusbu Vaishnav, from Hamaliwada in Mancherial town. Khusbu met with the watery grave when she ventured to swim at the deepest spot of Godavari when she along with her sister and some relatives were taking a holy dip in the river. Some people present there tried to save her but in vain. She was declared brought dead by doctors at a private hospital in Luxettipet.

Based on a complaint received lodged by Jith Vaishnav, brother of Khusbu, a case was registered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .